More specifically, a diverse supplier is a company that is 51% owned, managed, and controlled by members of one of the categories below, among others (not all classifications are listed):



An ethnic or racial minority group (e.g., Asian, Black/African American, Latinx/Hispanic)

Women (of any race or ethnicity)

LGBTQ+ community

Veterans or service-disabled veterans

Persons with disabilities

A small business, as indicated by the local country’s definition

We work with several partner organizations to identify and certify diverse suppliers. Learn more about our memberships below.