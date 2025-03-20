S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global is committed to treating all suppliers ethically and with integrity. Our procurement system is a powerful lever to create positive change. Through our comprehensive supply chain sustainability program, we can manage risk, create efficiencies, reduce environmental impact, and promote social and economic development.
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Diverse businesses are those run by persons of historically underrepresented communities who have not, in the past, been granted full participation in business activities or been considered by buyers as sources of supply for goods or services.
More specifically, a diverse supplier is a company that is 51% owned, managed, and controlled by members of one of the categories below, among others (not all classifications are listed):
We work with several partner organizations to identify and certify diverse suppliers. Learn more about our memberships below.
The S&P Global Supplier Diversity Program provides fair and equal procurement opportunities for all capable, competitive suppliers. We welcome companies managed or led by members of all underrepresented groups, including women, veterans and other historically disadvantaged populations, to apply. Partnering with diverse suppliers is one way that we are living out our overall commitment to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace and community.
S&P Global is an active member of the following organizations, which help us identify and certify diverse suppliers and further our commitment to foster greater equity.
Partners of S&P Global benefit from:
Registering as a diverse supplier expands your potential range of business opportunities with S&P Global. This allows you to be part of our supplier network and considered for sourcing opportunities that may not have previously been identified.
You’ll have access to opportunities to increase awareness of your brand, develop relationships and build connections with potential buyers. Potential introductions to other diverse suppliers will let you share insight, compare experiences and discuss future business opportunities or partnerships.
Diverse vendors are typically smaller and more agile than their larger counterparts, allowing them to move and maneuver with greater flexibility and ease. This may present opportunities for work on a variety of projects.
Supplier Diversity Programs tend to yield quantifiable results in improved innovation, quality and value, for both supplier and partner.
Our commitment to develop a diverse supply chain underscores our commitment to doing business with and supporting inclusive economic growth. When diverse suppliers grow and flourish, so do the communities in which they operate.