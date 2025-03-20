Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

What Is a Diverse Supplier?

Diverse businesses are those run by persons of historically underrepresented communities who have not, in the past, been granted full participation in business activities or been considered by buyers as sources of supply for goods or services.

Composition

More specifically, a diverse supplier is a company that is 51% owned, managed, and controlled by members of one of the categories below, among others (not all classifications are listed):

  • An ethnic or racial minority group (e.g., Asian, Black/African American, Latinx/Hispanic)
  • Women (of any race or ethnicity)
  • LGBTQ+ community
  • Veterans or service-disabled veterans
  • Persons with disabilities
  • A small business, as indicated by the local country’s definition

We work with several partner organizations to identify and certify diverse suppliers. Learn more about our memberships below.

About the Program

The S&P Global Supplier Diversity Program provides fair and equal procurement opportunities for all capable, competitive suppliers. We welcome companies managed or led by members of all underrepresented groups, including women, veterans and other historically disadvantaged populations, to apply. Partnering with diverse suppliers is one way that we are living out our overall commitment to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace and community.

Our Memberships

S&P Global is an active member of the following organizations, which help us identify and certify diverse suppliers and further our commitment to foster greater equity.

Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Disability IN

Are you a diverse supplier? We invite you to apply to partner with us.

Partners of S&P Global benefit from:

Increased Access

Registering as a diverse supplier expands your potential range of business opportunities with S&P Global. This allows you to be part of our supplier network and considered for sourcing opportunities that may not have previously been identified.

Broader Network

You’ll have access to opportunities to increase awareness of your brand, develop relationships and build connections with potential buyers. Potential introductions to other diverse suppliers will let you share insight, compare experiences and discuss future business opportunities or partnerships.

Augmented Innovation

Diverse vendors are typically smaller and more agile than their larger counterparts, allowing them to move and maneuver with greater flexibility and ease. This may present opportunities for work on a variety of projects.

Value

Supplier Diversity Programs tend to yield quantifiable results in improved innovation, quality and value, for both supplier and partner.

Community Impact

Our commitment to develop a diverse supply chain underscores our commitment to doing business with and supporting inclusive economic growth. When diverse suppliers grow and flourish, so do the communities in which they operate.

Do you have questions? Please reach out to our Supplier Diversity Team

