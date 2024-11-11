William Moebius

Executive Director – Investor Relations North American Co Head – Surveillance & Targeting Investor Relations Solutions

Bill is a strategic Investor Relations professional with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Prior to his current role as co-head of S&P’s North American advisory business, Bill oversaw the Tech, Media & Telecom team at IHS Markit and Ipreo. Bill’s core focus is on Capital Surveillance, Investor Targeting, Activist Defense, and broader IR Best Practice.