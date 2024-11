Associate Research Analyst

Victor Heng is an associate research analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. He covers advertising, film, production, sports and TV networks in Asia.



Specific areas of research include TV networks’ business models, market sizing and market landscape.



Victor has worked as a research analyst and various other roles in the technology, media and telecommunications sector for more than 25 years and joined Kagan in 2017. Prior to joining Kagan, he worked at major regional broadcasters, pay TV platforms, mobile content and services.



Victor received a bachelor’s degree in radio, TV and film from the University of North Texas and a master’s degree in mass communication from the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.