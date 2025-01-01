Head of Market Reporting & Trading Solutions

Vera Blei is Head of Market Reporting & Trading Solutions at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Ms. Blei took on this role in November 2024. Prior to that, she was the Global Head of Established Benchmarks, responsible for Platts crude oil, refined products, LNG, generating fuels and electricity, and metals price benchmarks worldwide. Over her 25-year career, Ms. Blei has held roles in price reporting, news, marketing, and business development across various commodity markets—including crude oil, refined products, natural gas, LNG, coal, power, emissions, and both ferrous and non-ferrous metals—for organizations such as Platts, Gas Strategies, and NYMEX.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Blei worked as a freelance journalist in Germany, the UK, and Russia.