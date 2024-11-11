Vanya Damyanova

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Senior Banking & Finance Reporter
Vanya is a senior reporter in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa financial news service of S&P Global Market Intelligence. She is responsible for writing exclusive features and data-driven insights on topics including investment banking, capital market and M&A trends, UK financial services and global banking regulation, as well as performance and strategy of UK, Swiss and German banks.