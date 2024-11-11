S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Industry Editor
Tim Weatherhead is the U.S. financial regulation editor for S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tim and his reporters cover all congressional, regulatory and monetary policy decisions that impact the banking and financial services industries. He has worked in economic journalism since 2015.
Tim holds a master’s degree in applied economics from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Michigan State University.