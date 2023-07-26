Head of Enterprise Solutions

Darren Thomas leads the Enterprise Solutions business for S&P Global Market Intelligence, which delivers critical industry platforms in the loans, derivatives, fixed income, equities and municipal markets, as well as software, services and data solutions for lending, private and capital markets, corporate actions, regulatory reporting, tax, risk and compliance, enterprise data management, and order management. Darren is a member of the division’s operating committee.

Prior to his current role, Darren led S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Lending Solutions and Platforms & Networks businesses. During his tenure at the company, Darren has launched several new products and innovations, including CLM Pro for Client Onboarding and Regulatory compliance, Outreach360 for client and regulatory outreach, the Tax Utility, KYC services, ISDA Amend, and Onboarding Accelerator for custody, markets onboarding, and legal document digitization. He has over 20 years of experience in driving technology change and building software solutions to help firms scale their business.

Before joining S&P Global, Darren worked at both Barclays Investment Bank and UBS where he ran technology and operations across OTC derivatives, Futures, FX and regulatory change programs. He began his career as a management consultant at PwC focusing on Manufacturing & Pharmaceuticals and systems integrations. He has been active in industry organizations and previously co-headed the ISDA Credit Derivatives Implementation Working Group during the global financial crisis.

Darren holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical & Aeronautical Engineering from Cornell University and received his MBA from the University of Georgia.