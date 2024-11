Director – Product Management

Takashi Hatakeyama started his S&P Global career as a Compustat® data analyst, contributing to the expansion of Compustat® data to include 50,000+ international companies. Takashi has since served as a Product Manager in the Data Management Solutions group responsible for various datasets available via Xpressfeed™, S&P Global’s powerful data feed solution, and Research Insight, Market Intelligence’s desktop financial analytical modeling tool.