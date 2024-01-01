S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Associate Director, Financial Institutions Research
Leads a global team of subject-matter experts focused on US financial institutions and spearheads the training, development and management of the FIG analyst bench.