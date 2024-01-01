Associate Analyst, National Oil Company Research - Upstream Companies and Transactions

Swapnil Kaushal is an analyst within Upstream Companies & Transactions at S&P Global Energy.

Swapnil Kaushal specializes in analyzing the upstream strategies of national oil companies (NOCs) across Africa. As part of the Upstream Companies and Transaction Research team, she leads in-depth research and delivers comprehensive insights into the strategic developments of NOCs in the region.

She holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Botany from the University of Delhi and a master’s degree in forensic science from the National Forensic Sciences University.