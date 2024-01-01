Analyst

Sunny Dayal is an Analyst (Quantitative Modelling) at S&P Global Market Intelligence, based in Hyderabad. He is responsible for the analytical development, maintenance, and ongoing validation of credit risk models and products across S&P Global Market Intelligence Credit Analytics. These solutions support financial institutions and other credit‑sensitive entities in measuring and managing credit risk. Sunny holds a master’s degree from the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata, and a bachelor’s degree from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur, which have provided him with a strong foundation in statistics, quantitative analysis, and optimization techniques. Prior to joining S&P Global, he worked as a Data Scientist at Wipro. With a strong inclination toward data‑driven decision‑making, Sunny is passionate about building robust, scalable, and reliable quantitative models.