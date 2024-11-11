S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global Market Intelligence
President & CEO
Steve Lanzano is President and CEO of TVB. Steve joined TVB as president on January 1, 2010. He came to the association from MPG U.S., where he was the chief operating officer. Previously he was the CEO of Mediaedge:cia, responsible for overseeing the agency’s operations across the U.S. and Canada, and global media director at sister agency Mindshare, where he was responsible for the American Express business.