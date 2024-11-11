President & CEO

Steve Lanzano is President and CEO of TVB. Steve joined TVB as president on January 1, 2010. He came to the association from MPG U.S., where he was the chief operating officer. Previously he was the CEO of Mediaedge:cia, responsible for overseeing the agency’s operations across the U.S. and Canada, and global media director at sister agency Mindshare, where he was responsible for the American Express business.