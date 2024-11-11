Research Analyst

Sophia Furber is a research analyst in the 451 Research Fintech research and consulting group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. Her coverage focuses on Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



Sophia has more than a decade of experience as a financial journalist and researcher. Prior to her current role, Sophia was a part of the European Financial Institutions Group, where she spearheaded fintech news coverage for the EMEA region. She has a particular interest in payments, remittances and digital currencies.



Prior to commencing her journalism career, Sophia worked as a freelance political risk analyst and served as a long-term observer in Nepal with The Carter Center’s international observation mission during the peace process.



She holds an MA in South Asian Area Studies from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, and a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Cambridge University.