Global Head of Communications

Silke McGuinness is Global Head of Communications for S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), where she leads a team of experienced communications experts in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. She oversees the implementation of the division’s global external and internal communications strategy. She also sits on S&P DJI’s Operating Committee and works closely with senior leaders, advising on public relations, reputation management, crisis communications and people communications.

Prior to joining S&P DJI in April 2025, Silke was part of the global communications team at London Stock Exchange Group, leading APAC communications across its Data & Analytics, FTSE Russell, FX, Risk Intelligence and Capital Markets businesses. Prior to this, she led APAC communications for Thomson Reuters Financial & Risk business, which subsequently became Refinitiv and was acquired by London Stock Exchange Group in 2021. She has also worked across various PR agencies, including Edelman in Singapore and the U.K., supporting key corporate clients, and boutique PR firm Artemis Associates in Hong Kong, where she oversaw the financial services practice.

Silke earned a Bachelor of Business, majoring in marketing & management, and a post-graduate certificate in communications at Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand.