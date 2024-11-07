Research Director

Scott Crawford is research director of the Information Security channel at S&P Global Market Intelligence, where he leads the industry analyst team covering innovation, disruption and strategic players in cybersecurity and cyber risk. Scott joined S&P Global through its 2019 acquisition of 451 Research, where he has led the Information Security channel since 2015.



In addition to directing the Information Security channel’s research efforts, Scott covers forces and events shaping cybersecurity. He maintains a focus on areas including security operations, cyber risk management, the intersection of AI/machine learning and cybersecurity, and related interests.



As a practitioner, Scott was the first information security officer for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization’s International Data Centre in Vienna, with a background including systems and security management at the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado. His private-sector experience ranges from startups to leading industry players such as IBM, where Scott was a senior strategist with IBM Security.



Scott holds a Bachelor of Arts in molecular, cellular and developmental biology from the University of Colorado and a postgraduate Master of Science from the University of Salford (UK), with additional graduate study in telecommunications at the University of Colorado and in information systems at the University of Denver.