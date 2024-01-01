Quantitative Researcher, Quantitative Research & Solutions

Samrudhi Kaulapure is a Quantitative Researcher at S&P Global with a background in factor research and systematic investing. Her work includes developing and redesigning factors, productionising global risk factors, and building/testing signals using Python. She has also supported research automation and production processes across investment research workflows. She holds a Master’s degree in Finance from Illinois Institute of Technology’s Stuart School of Business and a B.E. in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Fr. Conceicao Rodrigues Institute of Technology.