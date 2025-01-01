Global Head of Buy Side Coverage

Ryan has worked at IHS Markit for 13 years and is currently a Managing Director leading our UK Buyside Region and part of the EMEA Management group. He is responsible for leading the strategic client coverage and relationship management across the UK Buyside client segment. Prior to joining IHS Markit Ryan has held previous roles at Marex Financial and HSBC Asset Management. Ryan holds a Upper Second Class Honours degree in Political Science from the University of Birmingham.