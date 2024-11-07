Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Rubie Pearl Corales

Associate, Product & Market Development

Rubie is an associate product manager for Investment Banking and Private Equity segments at S&P Global Market Intelligence. She joined the IB/PE team in 2018 after working as finance officer with the Unionbank of the Philippines.

Ms. Corales has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of the Philippines Diliman.