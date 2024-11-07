Rubie Pearl Corales

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Associate, Product & Market Development
Rubie is an associate product manager for Investment Banking and Private Equity segments at S&P Global Market Intelligence. She joined the IB/PE team in 2018 after working as finance officer with the Unionbank of the Philippines.
Ms. Corales has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of the Philippines Diliman.