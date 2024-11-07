Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Roderick Wallace

Insurance Product Specialist

Within S&P Global Market Intelligence, Roddie manages the European Industry Product Specialist team, with a focus on the banks, insurance, and real estate sectors. Prior to 6 years in his current role he had 10 years working in a variety of roles in investment, notably analyzing the insurance sector in buy-side equity research. He is a CFA Charterholder and has a keen interest in AI and Data Science. 