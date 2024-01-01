Chief Commercial Officer

Robert Ross is Chief Commercial Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI). He is responsible for the end-to-end commercial function, including global sales, exchange relationships, customer experience, thought leadership and marketing.

Previously, Robert was Global Head of Commercial Excellence at S&P DJI and was responsible for marketing, thought leadership, client service, commercial data, pricing governance and scaled client engagement. He joined S&P DJI from BlackRock, where he was the Head of iShares U.S. Client Marketing. In that role, Robert oversaw iShares’ U.S. scaled client engagement, thought leadership, paid media, commercial data and event strategy across a variety of channels. Prior to joining BlackRock, Robert was at Invesco for over a decade, where he held various sales and marketing leadership roles in support of Invesco’s global ETF franchise (previously known as PowerShares ETFs).

Robert holds a master’s degree in international business from the University of St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland and a bachelor’s degree in technical communications from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.