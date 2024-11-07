Industry Editor

Richard Ferraris is a London-based industry editor for S&P Global Market Intelligence's EMEA financial institutions group. He coordinates the EMEA financial institutions group's coverage of the Middle East and Africa, and is particularly interested in how the financial sector intersects with high-risk sectors and how it operates in higher risk regions. His other focus areas include regulatory reform, banking technology and decentralized finance.

Richard joined S&P Global from Dow Jones Newswires in 2018 and has a range of experience across the media and risk advisory sectors in Cape Town, Barcelona and Abu Dhabi.