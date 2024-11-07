Principal Analyst and head of the Internet of Things (IoT)

Rich Karpinski is Principal Analyst and head of the Internet of Things (IoT) practice at S&P Global Market Intelligence. In this capacity, Rich tracks, analyzes and anticipates the pace and direction of IoT adoption and oversees the IoT analyst team. He also leads the delivery of 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise (VoTE) IoT and OT (Operational Technology) surveys, as well as the Voice of the Connected User Landscape (VoCUL) IoT and Endpoints surveys.