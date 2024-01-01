Associate Research Analyst

Raymond Huo is a Senior Research Associate who sits on both the Internet of Things (IoT) and Applied Infrastructure & DevOps Channels at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. He covers the adoption of 5G as it pertains to connected devices, telecom, enterprise mobility and enterprise networking.

Prior to joining 451 Research in 2018, he received his Master's degree from Boston University, where he studied Business Administration and Management.