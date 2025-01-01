Global Head of People

Rachel Boddy serves as the Global Head of People for S&P Global Ratings, where she leads the strategic people priorities and talent agenda across the Ratings division. With over 15 years of experience in highly regulated environments, Rachel has held several key leadership roles at S&P Global Ratings since joining in 2015. She brings deep expertise in building executive leadership teams, transforming organizational culture, driving change and designing and delivering impactful learning and development initiatives as well as risk management and problem-solving, in highly regulated environments. She currently serves as a member of the Ratings Executive Committee and the S&P Global People Leadership Team.

Before joining S&P Global, Rachel served as a People Partner in the pharmaceutical sector, at Merck Serono and Amgen. Based in London, Rachel holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Business with a specialization in Human Resource Management, and is a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).