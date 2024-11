Associate Editor, TMT news

Priyanka is a reporter and editor focusing on TMT developments, especially in areas such as IPO, M&A, private equity and investment banking, in Asia-Pacific. Prior to joining S&P Global, Priyanka was Head of Private Banking coverage at Asian Private Banker and an Assistant Producer at CNN International in Hong Kong. She has a BA in English Studies from University of Nottingham and an MA in International Journalism from City University London.