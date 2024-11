Research Analyst

Piotr Gaber is a research analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. He leads the company's Eastern Europe pay TV and broadband internet coverage, focusing on operator strategies, business models, programming economics and emerging TV everywhere/over-the-top initiatives.



He joined S&P Global in 2011, and his work experience includes market research and business development in media space.



Piotr has a master’s degree in management and marketing from Krakow University of Economics.