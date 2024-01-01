Philip Roach

EMEA Head of Private Market Valuations

Phil is the EMEA business head for the Private Market Valuations team at S&P Global with 20 years experience working across financial markets.

Phil has led the EMEA team since 2016 where he manages a team of client service professionals providing valuation advisory services across illiquid debt and private equity. He has played a central role in developing the product offering within S&P and driving technology initiatives to bring reliability and efficiencies into valuation services.

Before joining S&P Global, Phil spent 10 years working in investment banking within leveraged finance and restructuring teams where he managed exposures of up to £1bn per transaction. Philip led negotiations with management teams and private equity firms to improve the credit metrics of the book through balance sheet restructures, covenant resets and deal amendments.

Philip is a CFA charter-holder and has a BA from Oxford University.