S&P Global Market Intelligence
Associate, Data & Research
In her role, Patricia Medina supports Capital Markets clients in the Americas. Drawing on her background in financial services and investment management, Patricia brings insights from her prior positions as a Multi-Asset Market Strategist, Investment Analyst, and Credit Analyst. She authors articles on capital markets, sectors, indices, and data-driven solutions. She holds a Master of Science in Technology (STEM) from New York University in NYC.