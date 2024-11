Research Analyst

Neil Barbour is a research analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. He leads video game coverage for the consumer technology team. Neil also tracks connected video devices and streaming operating systems. Prior to this role, Neil covered telco broadband and multichannel as well as direct broadcast satellite technologies.



Neil’s recent area of concentration is on consumer-focused applications in the emerging metaverse, the long-term vision for the next phase of the internet as a shared 3D virtual space.



Before joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, his work experience included editing and copy editing for print and digital media outlets.



Neil holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Pennsylvania State University.