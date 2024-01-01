Natallia Pinchuk

Director, Consulting

Natallia is a Director in the North American Power and Renewables team at CERA Consulting.

Natallia has over 15 years of consulting experience and an engineering background. Her areas of expertise cover power and renewables, nuclear, energy storage, EV charging infrastructure and demand, electrification, and energy transition. She delivered dozens of market studies, technology assessments, strategy, market entry, and due diligence projects.

Prior to joining S&P Global, Natallia was consulting with Roland Berger, Booz (now Strategy&), and AT Kearney, and she worked for General Electric and AEP as a nuclear engineer.