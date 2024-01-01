Analyst - Upstream Company Strategies

Monika Varshney is an Analyst in the Upstream Company Strategies team at S&P Global Energy.

Monika Varshney is responsible for assessing the upstream strategies of National Oil Companies (NOCs). Monika brings a strong foundation in financial analysis and upstream industry dynamics, contributing to insights that support key decision-making processes.

She holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Finance from the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, Germany, a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGFM) from YMCA, India, and a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) degree from Amity University, India. Monika is based in Gurgaon, India.