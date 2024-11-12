Principal Analyst

Mohammed Hamza is a principal research analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. He leads the global fixed and mobile telecommunications and consumer technology research teams. His primary focus is on Western Europe's telecom and media landscape.



He has spent more than a decade growing the group’s coverage globally, establishing broadband revenue models, global sports coverage, Western Europe and Asia's TV network programming economics, premium video content production economics and tech coverage, including fiber, ad tech, and 4K and digital terrestrial TV. Mohammed is a regular contributor to trade publications and a presenter on various topics across industry events.



Before joining S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2010, Mohammed was a senior analyst and editor at a leading telecom and media research firm covering mobile telecom, connected home vendors, technology, products and fiber development, as well as building the company's broadband coverage of the Middle East and North Africa.



His journey in the technology, media and telecommunications sector began in the early 2000s as a reporter and editor covering mobile telecom operators, services, regulation and technology. He holds a bachelor's degree in French and history from London University and an MSc in cognitive science and intelligent computing from Westminster University.