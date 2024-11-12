Milan Ringol

Research Associate

Milan Alexis Ringol is a Research Associate in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) division of S&P Global Market Intelligence. He primarily covers the global smart TV and smartphone markets, providing reviews and analyses on market share, revenue, shipments and installed base forecasts. He also covers the streaming OS market as well as Apple's iPhone, Mac, and iPad segments for the quarterly Apple Connected Devices report. Milan has been with S&P Global Market Intelligence since 2016 and prior to this he worked in a recruitment firm and a BPO company as a Reports Analyst. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippines.