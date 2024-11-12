Senior Research Analyst

Michael Paxton is a senior research analyst covering the Internet of Things (IoT) and consumer electronics industries. Mr. Paxton is the lead analyst for Kagan’s consumer IoT market research, specializing in the global growth and development of the smart home and wearable technology products. In addition, he covers cloud video services, consumer electronic devices and contributes to Kagan’s pay TV market research and analysis.



Mr. Paxton has almost 20 years of experience as an industry analyst, and he has been quoted in numerous business and trade publications including The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, Money Magazine, EE Times, and BusinessWeek, and has also made television appearances on CNN, MSNBC, and CNBC to discuss the technology industry.



He holds a B.A. from Miami University and an M.B.A. in International Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.