Michael Copley

Senior Reporter - Renewable Energy and ESG

Michael has reported on the global renewable energy industry for nearly a decade, with a focus on the intersection of clean energy and financial markets. His recent work has focused on the solar industry and green-energy supply chains. In October 2020, Michael broke news about the solar industry's dependence on China's autonomous Xinjiang region for a critical raw material and the reputational, legal and financial risks that exposure poses to some of the world’s largest companies as the U.S. moves to confront Beijing over its alleged abuses of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities there. Michael was also part of a team that investigated the investment surge into natural gas infrastructure in the U.S. in recent years and the growing risk that those assets could become stranded as the cost of cleaner alternatives continues to fall.