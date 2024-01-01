Research Analyst

McKayla Wooldridge is a Research Analyst on the Fintech team at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Her coverage focuses on trends and technologies impacting the fintech ecosystem and implications for stakeholders and the customer experience.

McKayla Wooldridge is a Research Analyst on the Fintech team at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Her coverage focuses on trends and technologies impacting the fintech ecosystem and implications for stakeholders and the customer experience. Her research spans the Buy Now, Pay Later market, B2B payments, Banking-as-a-service, and bank and fintech partnership dynamics. Before joining 451 Research as an Analyst, McKayla worked as a Business Intelligence Advisor at S&P Global where she helped community banks and credit unions leverage the SNL Banker data warehouse for a variety of business applications. McKayla holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Applied Geographic Information Systems from James Madison University.