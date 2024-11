Research Associate

Mau Rodriguez is a research associate in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.



Areas of concentration include fixed broadband powered by telco and satellite providers, market sizing and industry trends as the shift from traditional pay TV to virtual multichannel video programming distributors and free ad-supported streaming TV services heightens. She profiles top streaming TV services and provides revenue and market-size forecasting. Her research primarily covers the US broadband and multichannel segments.



Prior to her current position, Mau interned at a local social network platform where she contributed market research, mapped customer experience focal points and tracked competitor pricing.



Mau graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in management economics with a minor in international business from Ateneo de Manila University.