Matt Weiss

VP, Analytics & Pricing Solutions

Matt serves as Vice President of Analytics & Pricing Solutions at S&P Global Mobility, where he leads the company’s core products and a major strategic initiative to expand into OEM and Dealership Pricing Solutions. Matt has spent the majority of his career focusing on large team leadership, product strategy, execution of strategic initiatives, and full business management. He addresses customer pain points by unifying S&P Global Mobility’s industry-leading data to help OEMs and dealers optimize legacy practices while eliminating inefficiencies through data driven products, solutions and analytics.

Prior to S&P Global Mobility, Matt held various leadership roles at top-tier OEMs, including Ford Motor Company, JLR, and Ferrari. He played a key role in launching an alternative fuel system company in the United States, focusing on natural gas and EV technologies. He then led JATO Dynamics North America, serving as President and as a member of JATO’s global leadership team.

Matt earned an MBA from the University of Michigan and a BBA in Accounting from Western Michigan University.