President & CEO, S&P Global

Martina L. Cheung is President, CEO, and a member of the Board of Directors of S&P Global.

Previously, Ms. Cheung was President of S&P Global Ratings and served as the Executive Lead of S&P Global Sustainable1. Earlier, she was President of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Ms. Cheung joined the Company in 2010 as Vice President of Operations for S&P Global Ratings and went on to serve as S&P Global’s Chief Strategy Officer. She also was Head of Risk Services for S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Prior to joining S&P Global, Ms. Cheung worked for Accenture’s Financial Services Strategy group and later as a Partner at Mitchell Madison Consulting.

Ms. Cheung was named one of the Most Powerful Women in Finance by American Banker and included on the list of Influential Women in Institutional Investing by Pensions & Investments in 2024. Also in 2024, INvolve named her to its 100 Empower Executives list for the second consecutive year. Ms. Cheung received the Merit Award from The Women's Bond Club in 2022. In addition, she was honored at the 2022 Ascend A-List Awards for advancing Pan-Asian professionals, and she was inducted into the Academy of Women Leaders by the YWCA New York City in 2016.

Ms. Cheung is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Economic Club of New York, and served on the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) subcommittee on Climate-Related Market Risk.

Ms. Cheung serves on the Board of Trustees for Catholic Charities New York and was a member of the Board of CRISIL, a global analytics company and India’s leading credit ratings agency.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce and a master’s degree in business studies from National University of Ireland, Galway.