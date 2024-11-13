Maria Teresa Hernandez

Associate Research Analyst

Ms. Hernandez is an Associate Research Analyst at Media & Communication (Kagan) who primarily covers social media and e-commerce.

Before joining S&P Global in October 2019, Ms. Hernandez previously worked as an undergraduate researcher at California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB) where she conducted cancer research using mathematical models. She graduated with a B.S. in Mathematics from California State University, Monterey Bay.