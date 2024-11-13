Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Madeleine Farman

Senior Reporter, Private Equity

Madeleine Farman is a senior reporter covering the private equity industry. She reports breaking news and writes in-depth features on a variety of topics related to the asset class and private capital more broadly. Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Madeleine was a reporter at publications covering European private equity and the advisers working alongside the industry.