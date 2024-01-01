Derivatives Business Development Lead

Based in London, Luca is part of the Derivatives Data & Valuation Services Business Development team. He leads the development of the Portfolio Valuations service across EMEA, working with fund administrator, asset managers, and hedge funds to deliver independent post-trade valuations supported by high-quality market data.

Prior to this role, Luca was a team lead at the EMEA Portfolio Valuations client service team, managing complex derivatives pricing queries and strategic client accounts.

Luca is a CFA charterholder and holds a Master of Science in Marketing Management from Università Bocconi (cum laude), including a semester MBA exchange at the University of Minnesota, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Trieste (cum laude).