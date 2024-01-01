S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Events
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Events
About S&P Global
S&P Global
Derivatives Business Development Lead
Based in London, Luca is part of the Derivatives Data & Valuation Services Business Development team. He leads the development of the Portfolio Valuations service across EMEA, working with fund administrator, asset managers, and hedge funds to deliver independent post-trade valuations supported by high-quality market data.
Prior to this role, Luca was a team lead at the EMEA Portfolio Valuations client service team, managing complex derivatives pricing queries and strategic client accounts.
Luca is a CFA charterholder and holds a Master of Science in Marketing Management from Università Bocconi (cum laude), including a semester MBA exchange at the University of Minnesota, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Trieste (cum laude).