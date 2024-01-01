Head of Customer Experience, S&P Global Energy

Lizzie Taylor is responsible for shaping S&P Global Energy’s vision for customer experience and setting the strategic direction for the division to engage, delight, and retain customers. In this role, she embeds a customer-first philosophy across products, delivery, customer support, and operational excellence ensuring the S&P Global Energy stands out for trust, innovation, and long-term value.

By combining AI-driven insights with bold, data-led marketing strategies, Lizzie leads the creation of personalized, seamless customer journeys that anticipate client needs and deliver differentiated experiences. Her work strengthens customer loyalty while supporting sustainable growth across global markets.

Based in London, Lizzie brings deep expertise in leading and scaling global teams. She holds a degree in Econometrics and Mathematical Economics from the London School of Economics and has over 20 years of experience building and leading high-performing organizations focused on insight-driven, client-centric outcomes. Prior to joining S&P Global, she served in senior leadership roles at FactSet, most recently leading Client Service, where she helped drive agile, customer-focused growth.

At the core of Lizzie’s leadership approach is a strong commitment to her teams and customers. She believes empowered, collaborative teams are essential to delivering exceptional customer experiences and is passionate about fostering a culture of innovation, accountability, and care.

Outside of work, Lizzie is a dedicated endurance runner and has completed both the London and New York City Marathons in recent years.