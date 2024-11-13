Senior Analyst

Leika Kawasaki is a senior analyst in the 451 Research technology research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence where she oversees development and maintenance of competitive analysis, forecasting model and derivative analysis, focusing on the impact of datacenter, edge, IoT, fintech and overall emerging technologies on infrastructure. Leika contributes to the Datacenter Services & Infrastructure, Fintech, Internet of Things and Applied Infrastructure & DevOps research channels.



Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Leika was an analyst at Strategy Analytics, where she was responsible for analysis and forecasting of the digital media market, including broadband, OTT media services, music streaming, video gaming, social media and advertising. Before that, she held the position of analyst at Lyra Research, where she focused on the digital imaging market.



Leika holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts, Boston.