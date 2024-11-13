Lauren Seay

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Sector Editor, US Banks
Lauren leads S&P Global Market Intelligence's banking news, overseeing a team of reporters focused on covering banks of all sizes and bank regulation. She started at S&P as a banking reporter four years ago covering M&A, community banking and digital banking trends. Lauren is based in Charlottesville.
She holds a B.A. in communication with a concentration in journalism from George Mason University.