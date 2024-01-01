Managing Director, Global Head of the Centre of Excellence for Methodologies

Lapo Guadagnuolo is the Global Head of the Centre of Excellence in the Methodology group of S&P Global Ratings. Lapo oversees the development, application and maintenance of all general and cross-sector ratings methodologies, including the maintenance and updates to ratings definitions. Lapo spearheads the developments of analytical frameworks to embed emerging risks and trends like climate, sustainability, cyber, AI, supply chain, and crypto/DeFi in the rating analysis. He also oversees the quality and governance of S&P quantitative models used in rating analysis.

Lapo held various senior roles as the Global Head of Analytics & Research, the Chief Credit Officer for the EMEA region, and the co-head of the EMEA Structured Finance department with more than 130 analysts and staff located in various offices.

Before joining S&P Global Ratings in 2001, he worked for Banca Popolare di Lodi in Italy.

Lapo holds a MSc in International Banking from the University of Southampton (UK) and a BSc in Economics from the Universita’ Cattolica in Milan (Italy).