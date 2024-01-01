EMEA Head, ESG Client Engagement

Dr. Kieran Dobson holds a Ph.D. in Applied Economics from KU Leuven where he led a team of researchers studying social entrepreneurship and venture philanthropy, splitting his time between Belgium and India. Kieran continues to publish academic research addressing the scalability, internationalization, and business model characteristics fostering impact for social enterprises including in the International Business Review, and the Journal of Cleaner Production. Before joining Horizons and S&P Global, Kieran was the Energy and Automotive ESG analyst at the asset manager RobecoSAM, where he identified, analyzed, and quantified financially-material sustainability aspects within these industries for the Corporate Sustainability Assessment and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Today, Kieran is the Head of ESG Client Engagement for EMEA, engaging with internal and external clients on integrating, applying, and developing S&P Global ESG datasets, products, and research. Kieran specializes in partnering with financial service clients; engaging with clients representing various asset classes to implement ESG initiatives, themes, and data within their workflows and benchmarking to mitigate ESG risks, address ESG Regulations, and enhance their sustainability product strategies.



Furthermore, Kieran is the Global Head of Sustainable Stock Exchanges at Horizons, focusing engagements on Stock Exchanges and the Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiatives to facilitate partnership between Exchanges and S&P Global to help drive the sustainable finance market and enable Investor Relations teams. Central to this role represents identifying material sustainability details for private and listed entities, addressing both local and global nuances and to identify opportunities that will effectively represent the sustainability profiles of the local entities and both their listed and non-listed entities for wider capital market participants and contribute to the development of sustainable finance options through partnership with S&P Global.