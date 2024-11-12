Manager, Product Management, Data Management Solutions

Kevin Zacharuk is a Manager of Product Management within the Data, Valuation, Analytics (DVA) group at Market Intelligence. He oversees the management and development of text-based data feeds for machine readable use cases. He is responsible for the growth of our existing textual data feeds as well as uncovering new opportunities to serve quantitative analysts, data scientists, and other users leveraging Natural Language Processing (NLP) in their workflow.Kevin began his career at S&P Global in 2014 working out of our New York City office. He has held a variety of roles in Product Management focusing on feeds since 2018. He is based out of Toronto, Canada.

Kevin holds an HBA from the Ivey School of Business.