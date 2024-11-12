S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Executive Vice President, and Chief Legal & Development Officer
Kevin Latek is Gray's Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Development Officer. Previously, he served as the company's Senior Vice President of Business Affairs and prior thereto as General Counsel. Kevin joined Gray in early 2012 after 15 years as a media lawyer for a Washington, DC law firm.