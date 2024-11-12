Product Manager

Keith Taylor is the Senior Product Manager for SNL Banker, joining the team in February of 2015. Prior to taking over as product manager for SNL Banker, Keith worked for 4 years as a Product Manager for SNL’s branch and market data sets within the Financial Institutions Group. After that, he served as an Advisor and then Customer Success Manager for SNL Banker for 3 years. Keith holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Secondary Education from Longwood University.